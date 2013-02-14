New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price 99.935
Reoffer price 99.935
Payment Date February 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL3025
