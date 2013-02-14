版本:
New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

Feb 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt

Oldenburg Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price 99.935

Reoffer price 99.935

Payment Date February 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL3025

