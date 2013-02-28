版本:
New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.764

Reoffer price 99.764

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, ING,

Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100
