New Issue-Nomura Holding prices dual tranche deal

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Mar 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Nomura Holding INC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $1.2 billion
Maturity Date September 13, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.664
Spread 173 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.375 pct February 2016 UST
ISIN US65535HAD17
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 13, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 145bp
Issue price 99.83
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 150bp
ISIN US65535HAE99
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nomura
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 2-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.