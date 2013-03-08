New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal

March 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday .

Borrower Pfandbriefbank (Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 19, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.722

Notes The issue size will total 570 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0209094462

ISIN CH0206074871

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 13, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.662

Notes The issue size will total 690 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0209104477

ISIN CH0192241252

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 105 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 14, 2040

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 96.015

Notes The issue size will total 602 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0209104501

ISIN CH0149176171

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Full fees Standard

Data supplied by International Insider.