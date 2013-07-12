New Issue- GE Capital prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

July 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.636

Reoffer price 99.636

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.9bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & ING

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

