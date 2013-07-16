New Issue-Toyota Motor Credit prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corp
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2020
Coupon 1.8 pct
Issue price 99.603
Reoffer price 99.603
Yield 1.861 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.8bp
over the 3.0 pct July 04, 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0954684972
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.