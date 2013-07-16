版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 16日 星期二 23:38 BJT

New Issue-KfW prices $5.0 bln 2015 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date September 30, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.931

Reoffer price 99.931

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanly

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

