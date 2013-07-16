New Issue-KfW prices $5.0 bln 2015 bond

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date September 30, 2015
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.931
Reoffer price 99.931
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanly
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.