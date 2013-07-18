New Issue-BNG adds $400 mln 2016 FRN

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date July 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp
Payment Date July 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
The issue size will total $1.0 billion
when fungible
Regs ISIN XS0953724498
144A ISIN US62944BAM63
