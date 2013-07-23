PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A tactic devised by Goldman Sachs and other
financial players that has inflated the price of aluminum - and
ultimately cost consumers billions of dollars - is coming under
federal scrutiny. Companies that shuffle large stores of
commodities to benefit from higher prices are being asked to
retain documents related to the practice. ()
* Age discrimination complaints filed with Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission have risen and a method for calculating
age discrimination in the workplace and elsewhere remains
elusive. ()
* Netflix Inc gained 630,000 subscribers in the
United States in the spring, but its shares fell in after-hours
trading as investors expected more revenue. ()
* Activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose campaign to change
Yahoo Inc culminated in the appointment last year of
Marissa Mayer as the company's chief executive, is resigning
from the board. ()
* The median age of a Fox News viewer is over 65, which
could be a cause for concern given that advertisers aim for the
25 to 54 age bracket. ()
* An inadequate minimum wage and the weak bargaining power
of fast-food workers enable McDonald's Corp to pay less
than a living wage. ()
* Lawyers for the former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice
Tourre tried to cast doubt on the witness, Gail Kreitman, over
differences between statements made in 2009 and while on the
stand. ()
* Three regulatory agencies set penalties on Panther Energy
and its owner over a practice known as "spoofing" meant to
manipulate markets. ()