PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SAC Capital Advisors gave employees a 46-page memo that is
a detailed rebuttal to the U.S. government's allegations that
Chief Executive Steven Cohen failed to take proper steps to
prevent insider trading at his firm. ()
* Private investment funds, facing diminished returns in
some other areas, have piled into the business of lending to
struggling companies. ()
* Nonprofit community groups called worker centers are
helping to unionize workplaces, but they have more freedom than
unions, which are constrained by national labor laws. ()
* The landing gear of a Southwest Airlines jet
collapsed after it landed at New York's La Guardia Airport,
injuring more than 10 people onboard and temporarily closing one
of the nation's busiest airports. ()
* The U.S. housing recovery has created opportunities for
investors and helped growing families trade up to bigger homes.
But one group that has been lagging behind the pack: first-time
home buyers. ()
* The Heritage Foundation, long a stately think tank that
sought to define conservative thinking for Republicans, now is
often challenging the establishment GOP, making waves in the
process. ()
* Panther Energy Trading was fined for alleged manipulative
trading in commodity markets, in the commodities regulator's
first use of new enforcement powers it got under the Dodd-Frank
law. ()
* Detroit's municipal unions stepped up protests against
proposals to slash worker benefits as part of the city's
bankruptcy, but they face an uphill fight. ()
* A cadre of House conservatives is trying to force
lawmakers to vote on cutting off funding for a controversial NSA
program that collects information about phone calls made by
millions of Americans. ()
* A federal judge temporarily blocked a new North Dakota
state law banning nearly all abortions, saying it clearly
violates constitutional protections to the procedure. ()