New Issue- Aevis Holding prices 15 mln sfr to 2018 bond

July 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Aevis Holding SA
Issue Amount 15 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 2, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 285.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 85 million Swiss francs
when fungible
ISIN CH0214926096
Data supplied by International Insider.