版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 22日 星期一 22:39 BJT

New Issue- Aevis Holding prices 15 mln sfr to 2018 bond

July 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Aevis Holding SA

Issue Amount 15 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 2, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 285.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 85 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0214926096

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐