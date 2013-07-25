MARKET EYE-Indian shares flat; Ambuja Cements, ACC slump

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* The BSE index edges down 0.04 percent and the NSE index inches down 0.11 percent. * Ambuja Cements Ltd slumps 12.5 percent after Holcim Ltd said on Wednesday that it would raise stake in the company in a restructuring of its operations in India. Shares in ACC Ltd fall 4 percent. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 1 percent on profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter earnings, after touching an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday. * Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure, while upbeat U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide. * Foreign institutional investors sold 4.04 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.