版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 12:27 BJT

MARKET EYE-Indian shares flat; Ambuja Cements, ACC slump

* The BSE index edges down 0.04 percent and the NSE
index inches down 0.11 percent.
* Ambuja Cements Ltd slumps 12.5 percent after Holcim
Ltd said on Wednesday that it would raise stake in the
company in a restructuring of its operations in India. Shares in
ACC Ltd fall 4 percent.  
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 1 percent on
profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter earnings, after
touching an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday.
* Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as
Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure, while upbeat
U.S. economic news helped the dollar snap a three-day slide.
  
* Foreign institutional investors sold 4.04 billion rupees of
cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data shows.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐