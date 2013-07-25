版本:
MARKET EYE-Indian shares fall nearly 1.5 pct; cement, consumer goods shares slump

* The BSE index falls 1.5 percent and the NSE index
 inches down 1.42 percent, heading towards their lowest
closes in 2 weeks.
* Ambuja Cements Ltd slumps 10.4 percent while ACC Ltd
 falls 3.9 percent after owner Switzerland-based Holcim
 announced a complex restructuring of its two Indian
units that was seen by some analysts as detrimental to minority
shareholders. 
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 3.2 percent on
profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter results, after
touching an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday.
* Hindustan Unilever extended falls after its parent Unilever
  reported underlying sales growth of 5 percent
for the second quarter, just shy of market expectations, and
said that growth was slowing in emerging markets.
 
* ITC Ltd. India's largest cigarette maker, falls 4.6
percent after its revenue missed analysts' expectations on
lower-than-expected volume growth in cigarette segment, dealers
say.
* ITC posted an 18 percent jump in quarterly net profit on
Thursday, in line with market expectations. 

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
