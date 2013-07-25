MARKET EYE-Indian shares fall nearly 1.5 pct; cement, consumer goods shares slump

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
* The BSE index falls 1.5 percent and the NSE index inches down 1.42 percent, heading towards their lowest closes in 2 weeks. * Ambuja Cements Ltd slumps 10.4 percent while ACC Ltd falls 3.9 percent after owner Switzerland-based Holcim announced a complex restructuring of its two Indian units that was seen by some analysts as detrimental to minority shareholders. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 3.2 percent on profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter results, after touching an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday. * Hindustan Unilever extended falls after its parent Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5 percent for the second quarter, just shy of market expectations, and said that growth was slowing in emerging markets. * ITC Ltd. India's largest cigarette maker, falls 4.6 percent after its revenue missed analysts' expectations on lower-than-expected volume growth in cigarette segment, dealers say. * ITC posted an 18 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.