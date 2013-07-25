MARKET EYE-Indian shares fall nearly 1.5 pct; cement, consumer goods shares slump

* The BSE index falls 1.5 percent and the NSE index inches down 1.42 percent, heading towards their lowest closes in 2 weeks. * Ambuja Cements Ltd slumps 10.4 percent while ACC Ltd falls 3.9 percent after owner Switzerland-based Holcim announced a complex restructuring of its two Indian units that was seen by some analysts as detrimental to minority shareholders. * Hindustan Unilever Ltd falls 3.2 percent on profit-taking a day ahead of its June-quarter results, after touching an all-time high of 725 rupees on Wednesday. * Hindustan Unilever extended falls after its parent Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5 percent for the second quarter, just shy of market expectations, and said that growth was slowing in emerging markets. * ITC Ltd. India's largest cigarette maker, falls 4.6 percent after its revenue missed analysts' expectations on lower-than-expected volume growth in cigarette segment, dealers say. * ITC posted an 18 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)