New Issue- DZ BANK adds 50 mln euros to 2019 bond

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower DZ Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschaftsbank
Frankfurt Am Main
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 30, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102
Reoffer price 102
Yield 2.66 pct
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank
Ratings A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DZ1JB11
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.