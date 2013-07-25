版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 19:52 BJT

New Issue- DZ BANK adds 50 mln euros to 2019 bond

July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower DZ Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschaftsbank

Frankfurt Am Main

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 30, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 102

Reoffer price 102

Yield 2.66 pct

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Ratings A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000DZ1JB11
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐