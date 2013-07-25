版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 23:54 BJT

New Issue- RBC prices 2.0 bln euro 2020 bond

July 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 4, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.326

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.2bp

Over the 3.0 pct DBR due 2020

Payment Date August 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS0956580244

144A ISIN XS0956580237
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐