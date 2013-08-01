New Issue-Air Products and Chemicals prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

August 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday(31 July 2013).
Borrower Air Products and Chemicals Inc
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date August 07, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.58
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) IMI, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2(Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS0958706862
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue