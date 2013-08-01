New Issue-Air Products and Chemicals prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

August 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday(31 July 2013).

Borrower Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date August 07, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) IMI, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2(Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS0958706862

