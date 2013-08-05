New Issue-Pshypo prices 1.035 bln sfr 2022 bond

Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Der Schweiz.Hypothekarinstitute
Pshypo
Issue Amount 1.035 billion Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 15, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.39
Reoffer price 100.042
Yield 1.37 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp GOVT
Payment Date August 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIF
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
ISIN CH0220684614
