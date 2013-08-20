版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 21日 星期三 01:11 BJT

New Issue-FMS WM adds $250 mln to 2015 FRN

Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS WM)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date August 06, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor + 9bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 9bp

Payment Date August 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Parinas, Goldman Sachs International

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

The issue size will total $750 million when fungible

ISIN XS0957674194

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue
