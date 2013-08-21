New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 250 mln sfr Perp bond

European shares rise in "relaxed" reaction to Brexit day
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perpetual bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse Group AG
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 520.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, CMZ, SVR, ZKB, Jbar, Sar & Vont
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0221803791
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)
* German industry wants "maximum damage limitation" (Adds Merkel quotes, background)
March 29 Switzerland-based ShapeShift, a digital currency exchange, said on Wednesday it has raised $10.4 million in capital from both U.S. and international venture capital investors to fund future expansion.