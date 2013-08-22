版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 21:54 BJT

New Issue-KDB adds $250 mln to 2016 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank (KDB)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date September 09, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 106.527

Reoffer price 106.527

Yield 1.78 pct

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

