DIARY - Major Central Bank Meetings for 2013

U.S. FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE Sep 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates. Sep 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates. Oct 29-30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates. Oct 30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates. Dec 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates. Dec 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates. ======================================================== EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK (Held in Frankfurt unless otherwise stated). Sep 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest rate announcement and News conference. Sep 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Sept. 19). Oct 02 - PARIS - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest rate announcement and News conference. Oct 17 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled. Nov 07 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest rate announcement and News conference. Nov 21 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled. Dec 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest rate announcement and News conference. Dec 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting. No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Dec. 19). ===================================================== BANK OF ENGLAND Sep 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting (to Sept. 5). Sep 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate decision. Oct 09 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting (to Oct. 10). Oct 10 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate decision. Nov 06 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting (to Nov. 7). Nov 07 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate decision. Dec 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting (to Dec. 5). Dec 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate decision. ======================================================== CANADA Sep 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement. Oct 23 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report. Dec 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement. ======================================================= BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS (BIS)/G10 - All bi-monthly meetings take place in Basel, Switzerland, except where indicated; ======================================================= SWISS NATIONAL BANK Sep 19 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment. Dec 12 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment. ======================================================== RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA Sep 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate meeting. Oct 01 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate meeting. Nov 05 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate meeting. Dec 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate meeting. ======================================================= RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND Sep 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR). Oct 31 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Official Cash Rate (OCR). Dec 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR). ======================================================== SWEDEN'S RIKSBANK Sep 04 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting (to Sept. 5). Sep 05 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate decision. Oct 23 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting (to Oct. 24). Oct 24 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate decision. Dec 16 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting (to Dec. 17). Dec 17 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate decision. ======================================================= ICELAND CENTRAL BANK Oct 02 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate Decision. Nov 06 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate Decision. Dec 11 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate Decision. ======================================================== NORGES BANK Sep 19 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive board holds interest rate meeting. Oct 24 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive board holds interest rate meeting. Dec 05 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive board holds interest rate meeting. ======================================================= DANISH NATIONAL BANK Denmark's National Bank does not have regularly monetary policy meetings. 