New Issue- PFZ prices multi tranche deal

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (PFZ)

* * * *

Trance 1

Issue Amount 663 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 12, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.545

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0222136506

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 212 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 21, 2016

Coupon 0.25 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0222136100

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 179 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 21, 2028

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 95.404

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 344 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0222136605

ISIN CH0215064350

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

