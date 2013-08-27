New Issue-Wells Fargo prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
August 127(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 03, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.463
Reoffer price 99.463
Yield 2.334 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan & Wells Fargo
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0968433135
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.