New Issue-IFC prices $3.5 bln 2018 bond

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $3.5 billion
Maturity Date September 04, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.952
Reoffer price 99.952
Yield 1.76 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.