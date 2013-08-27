版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 28日 星期三 00:52 BJT

New Issue-IFC prices $3.5 bln 2018 bond

Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount $3.5 billion

Maturity Date September 04, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.952

Reoffer price 99.952

Yield 1.76 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐