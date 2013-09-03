New Issue- Thurgauer Kantonalbank prices 250 mln sfr 2024 bond

Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 30, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.749
Reoffer price 100.249
Spread 5 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) KBThurg
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0222261494
