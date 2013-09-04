New Issue-Nestle Finance prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.709

Reoffer price 99.709

Yield 2.165 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60.8bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, Santander GBM & SG CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969795680

