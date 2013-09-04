New Issue-Nestle Finance prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.709
Reoffer price 99.709
Yield 2.165 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60.8bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0969795680
Data supplied by International Insider.
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.