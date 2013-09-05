New Issue- SEK prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.952

Yield 0.895 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse & Scotia

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0970718614

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue