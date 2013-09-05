New Issue- SEK prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.952
Yield 0.895 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse & Scotia
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0970718614
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook