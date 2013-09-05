版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 5日 星期四 23:00 BJT

New Issue-JFM prices $1.5 bln 2018 bond

Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Japan Finance Organization For Municipalities

(JFM)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.855

Reoffer price 99.855

Yield 2.531 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.7bp

over the UST

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

144A ISIN US471068AB25

Regs ISIN XS0970421367

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐