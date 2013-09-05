New Issue-JFM prices $1.5 bln 2018 bond

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Japan Finance Organization For Municipalities
(JFM)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.855
Reoffer price 99.855
Yield 2.531 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.7bp
over the UST
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
144A ISIN US471068AB25
Regs ISIN XS0970421367
