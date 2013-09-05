New Issue-IADB prices $750 mln 2018 FRN

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 3bp
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook