Nikkei falls on profit-taking in Olympics-related shares

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors opted to book profits from a recent sharp rally in real estate and construction firms as doubts emerged on Tokyo's chances of winning its bid to stage the 2020 Summer Olympics. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 13,860.81, after climbing 5.1 percent over the past four trading days. The index was still up 3.5 percent on the week and has gained 33 percent this year. The broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 1,147.82. Trading was fairly light, with 2.24 billion shares changing hands, as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key events, including U.S. jobs data and a decision on Tokyo's Olympics bid this weekend.