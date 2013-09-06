Nikkei falls on profit-taking in Olympics-related shares

TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, as investors
opted to book profits from a recent sharp rally in real estate
and construction firms as doubts emerged on Tokyo's chances of
winning its bid to stage the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to
13,860.81, after climbing 5.1 percent over the past four trading
days. The index was still up 3.5 percent on the week and has
gained 33 percent this year.
The broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 1,147.82.
Trading was fairly light, with 2.24 billion shares changing
hands, as many investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of key
events, including U.S. jobs data and a decision on Tokyo's
Olympics bid this weekend.