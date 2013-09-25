MARKET EYE-Credit Suisse upgrades BPCL to 'outperform'

* Credit Suisse upgrades Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd by two notches to "outperform" citing attractive valuations. * The investment bank says current share price reflects export parity pricing implementation, which should provide a floor to valuations. * "Oil marketing companies can have upside to retail price increases, commodity correction, a milder export-parity-pricing outcome and potential policy clarity," it says in a report on Wednesday. * Credit Suisse also upgrades Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd to "neutral" from "underperform" * BPCL is down 3.65 percent while HPCL falls 3.23 percent in a nearly flat market (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)