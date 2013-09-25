MARKET EYE-Credit Suisse upgrades BPCL to 'outperform'

BRIEF-Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien: last trading day May 2
* BX Berne Exchange confirms delistig, last trading day May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit Suisse upgrades Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd by two notches to "outperform" citing attractive valuations. * The investment bank says current share price reflects export parity pricing implementation, which should provide a floor to valuations. * "Oil marketing companies can have upside to retail price increases, commodity correction, a milder export-parity-pricing outcome and potential policy clarity," it says in a report on Wednesday. * Credit Suisse also upgrades Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd to "neutral" from "underperform" * BPCL is down 3.65 percent while HPCL falls 3.23 percent in a nearly flat market (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
PARIS, April 10 Global agricultural trader Louis Dreyfus Company has nominated Andreas Jacobs, the former chairman of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, to join its supervisory board.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: