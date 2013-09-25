Update-Moody's affirms Prime-1 (sf) rating on Horizon's ABCP program

US STOCKS-Wall St gets a lift from higher oil; bank earnings eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Horizon Funding Corporation
* Indexes up: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Originated $97.1 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .