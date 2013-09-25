版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 20:45 BJT

New Issue-RBC prices 375 mln SFR 2018 bond

Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (Toronto Branch)

Issue Amount 375 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 23, 2018

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.148

Reoffer price 99.646

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0224486362
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐