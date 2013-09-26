New Issue-African Bank prices 105 mln sfr 2017 bond

Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower African Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 105 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 11, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.5 pct
Spread 498 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0224486578
Data supplied by International Insider.