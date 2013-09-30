New Issue-EIB adds 130 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 02, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.037

Reoffer price 99.287

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0224859543

Data supplied by International Insider.