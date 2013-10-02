New Issue- Zuger KB prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 29, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.785
Spread Minus 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) KB Zug
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0224904018
