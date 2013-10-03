Athletics-Jamaica's Campbell-Brown escapes ban for positive dope test

Olympics-Sion's 2026 bid ratified by Swiss Olympic Committee
BERNE, April 11 Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics was ratified by the Swiss Olympic committee on Tuesday.
KINGSTON Oct 2 Jamaica's twice 200 metres Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown has escaped with a public warning by the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association for her use of a banned substance.
Campbell-Brown was provisionally suspended in June after she failed a test for a banned diuretic at an athletics meeting in May and faced a three-member disciplinary panel last month.
The JAAA announced their decision on Wednesday.
"The disciplinary committee has issued a ruling that Veronica Campbell-Brown has committed an anti-doping violation, contrary to IAAF Rule 32.2a," the organisation said in a statement.
"They have recommended that a reprimand without any period of ineligibility would be appropriate."
Campbell-Brown had tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list as a masking agent.
Sources close to Jamaican athletics told Reuters at the time the banned drug was contained in a cream that Campbell-Brown was using to treat a leg injury and which she had declared on her doping control form.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, a silver medallist from the 2010 Winter Olympics and three-time world champion, is retiring from the sport after a disappointing season, saying she has lost the will to compete.
