New Issue-ING Bank adds 25 mln SFR to 2016 bond

Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 13, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.667

Reoffer price 100.217

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 41 basis points

Over the Swiss Government

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 150 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0222418284

ISIN CH0215076321

Data supplied by International Insider.