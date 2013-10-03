New Issue-ING Bank adds 25 mln SFR to 2016 bond

Oct 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower ING Bank NV
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 13, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.667
Reoffer price 100.217
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 41 basis points
Over the Swiss Government
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 150 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0222418284
ISIN CH0215076321
