UPDATE 1-Bahrain Petroleum seals 2014 gasoil, jet term contracts

By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco)
has finalised its 2014 jet fuel and gasoil term contracts with
several companies, with premiums set at lower levels than this
year's, industry sources said on Monday.
Term premiums were set lower as buyers expected reduced
import demand from Saudi Arabia and more supply from the Middle
East next year due to new refining capacity and expansion of
existing plants, the sources said.
Bapco's negotiation, one of the first to be finalised for
next year, is expected to set the tone for term negotiations by
other refiners in the Middle East.
Bapco set the gasoil term prices for 2014 at a premium of
$2.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes and the jet fuel term
prices at a premium of $2.15 a barrel, sources involved in the
discussions said.
This is higher than the term prices for 2013, which were set
at $2.25 a barrel for jet fuel. For gasoil, Bapco had set the
2013 term premium at $3 a barrel for the first quarter of the
year, and $2.60 a barrel for the rest of the year.
"Generally, the (price) levels still seem a bit high for
next year, given that we are expecting more capacity in the
Middle East," a Gulf-based trader said.
Companies involved in the gasoil term negotiations included
Vitol, Independent Petroleum Group (IPG), Gulf Energy, Gulf
Petrochem, Glencore, Augusta Energy, Addax, Galana Petroleum,
Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Swiss Singapore, Phillips
66, Itochu and Mitsui, traders said.
Among the buyers, Glencore and Mitsui are
likely to be entering contracts with Bapco for the first time,
traders said, though this could not immediately be confirmed.
These firms are probably trying to expand their trading
business in the Middle East and expand their sales in Africa,
where they are taking advantage of growth opportunities,
industry sources said.
For jet, those involved in the talks included Royal Dutch
Shell, BP, BB Energy, Vitol, IPG, Total, Glencore, Augusta
Energy, Swiss Singapore, Galana, Addax and ENOC, traders said.
Buyer details could not immediately be confirmed with all
the relevant companies.
Bapco may have reduced its overall supply volumes for
gasoil, one of the sources said, though this could not be
confirmed.
Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company
(SATORP), a 400,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint venture refinery
by France's Total and Saudi Aramco started operations
late this year and is expected to meet increasing diesel and
gasoline demand in Saudi Arabia.
Traders said they were watching to see whether Saudi Aramco
would be needing to secure any term volumes for next year or
would reduce its requirements.
If the company is absent from the term market, excess Middle
East diesel supply may struggle to find buyers, they added.
But others said growing demand from Africa, especially
countries such as Iraq, Kenya and Tanzania, should absorb most
of the exports from the Gulf.
African diesel imports are running at about 673,000 bpd and
could grow to 766,000 bpd by 2015, according to analysts'
estimates.