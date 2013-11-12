版本:
New Issue-ADCB prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ADCB Finance (Cayman) Ltd

Guarantor ABU Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 09, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 130bp

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Standard

Chartered Bank

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

