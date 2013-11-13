New Issue- SEK prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.961

Reoffer yield 1.133 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.5bp

over the October 2018 OBL 167

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

J.P.Morgan & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0995508644

