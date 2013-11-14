MARKET EYE-India's Natco Pharma surges on favourable U.S. court ruling

* Shares in India's Natco Pharma Ltd surge 6 percent
after prospects for its generic version for Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' billion dollar drug got a boost from a
favourable U.S. court ruling on Wednesday.
* A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Wednesday declined a request
from Teva for a stay of an appeals court ruling that would strip
the company's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone
of patent protection in 2014, rather than in 2015.
* In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two
teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with
Novartis AG and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc ;
and another between Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma.
