New Issue-Korea Land & Housing prices 300 mln sfr 2015 FRN

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Land & Housing Corp
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp
Payment Date December 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank London Branch Acting Through
Deutsche Bank Zurich Branch, HSBC Bank, RBS & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0229099871
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.