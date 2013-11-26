New Issue- Dover Corp prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dover Corp

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

