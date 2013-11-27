New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices A$300 mln 2018 bond

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings, Inc
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount A$300 million
Maturity Date December 6, 2018
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 100.986
Payment Date December 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1000137544
