MARKET EYE-Nestle India falls; says parent has no plans to raise stake

* Shares in Nestle India Ltd falls 4 percent after the
company in a statement to exchanges denied any plans by its
parent to increase stake the Indian unit.
* Nestle India shares rose 2.6 percent on Wednesday on reports
that its parent was looking to raise stake in the company.
* Nestle India says: "No such negotiations are talking place," 
referring to the news item appearing in a leading financial
daily titled "Nestle parent to increase stake in Indian arm by
12.24% for $1.2 bn", 
* Parent Nestle S.A. holds 34.28 percent stake in
Nestle India while Maggi Enterprises Ltd holds 28.48 percent,
BSE data shows.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
