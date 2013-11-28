New Issue-KDHC prices 100 mln SFR 2016 bond

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 20, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.354
Reoffer price 99.9040
Spread 59 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date December 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2(Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0225173324
