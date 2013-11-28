New Issue- Lugano prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond

Nov 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Citta Di Lugano
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 9, 2020
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.043
Reoffer price 99.293
Spread Mid-swaps
Underlying govt bond Flat
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0228531478
Data supplied by International Insider.