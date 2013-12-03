New Issue-Helaba prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

December 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Helaba (Schweiz) Landesbank Hessen Thuringen AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date December 11, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.886
Reoffer price 99.886
Yield 0.779 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & Helaba
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1002933668
Data supplied by International Insider.