New Issue- Mondelez prices multi tranche deal

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mondelez International

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.196

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.